The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Passengers swim to safety as boat capsizes in Bayelsa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tari Dikuma, Assistant Secretary of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Okpoama Unit, Bayelsa, who was part of the rescue operation said no life was lost.

Passengers swim to safety as boat capsizes in Bayelsa.
Passengers swim to safety as boat capsizes in Bayelsa.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that occupants of the passenger boat swam to safety, but the cargo boat sank.

Tari Dikuma, Assistant Secretary of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Okpoama Unit, Bayelsa, who was part of the rescue operation said no life was lost.

He said goods worth millions of naira were lost, but some were salvaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far we have not recorded any casualty, but we have salvaged a lot of items using speed boats, barges and open boats,’’ he said.

Police Spokesman in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, said the accident had not been reported to the police and could not provide further details.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Politics now difficult, politicians can no longer underrate voters - Buhari

Politics now difficult, politicians can no longer underrate voters - Buhari

Students set building ablaze after assailant stabbed colleague to death in Ondo

Students set building ablaze after assailant stabbed colleague to death in Ondo

Gov Soludo’s wife urges parents to interrogate children’s source of wealth

Gov Soludo’s wife urges parents to interrogate children’s source of wealth

Unilorin completes 1st phase of ₦120m asphalt road

Unilorin completes 1st phase of ₦120m asphalt road

LP suspends ex-Chair Salako, Salvador, 4 others in Lagos over anti-party

LP suspends ex-Chair Salako, Salvador, 4 others in Lagos over anti-party

Passengers swim to safety as boat capsizes in Bayelsa

Passengers swim to safety as boat capsizes in Bayelsa

Buhari sacks Saratu Umar as NIPC Boss

Buhari sacks Saratu Umar as NIPC Boss

Peter Obi donates ₦10m to Anglican university in Anambra

Peter Obi donates ₦10m to Anglican university in Anambra

APC suspends Buhari's Minister, Nnamani; expels ex-governor Chime, others

APC suspends Buhari's Minister, Nnamani; expels ex-governor Chime, others

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President-elect (Punch)

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration