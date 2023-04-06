Passengers swim to safety as boat capsizes in Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that occupants of the passenger boat swam to safety, but the cargo boat sank.

Tari Dikuma, Assistant Secretary of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Okpoama Unit, Bayelsa, who was part of the rescue operation said no life was lost.

He said goods worth millions of naira were lost, but some were salvaged.

“So far we have not recorded any casualty, but we have salvaged a lot of items using speed boats, barges and open boats,’’ he said.