Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at Lagos airport

News Agency Of Nigeria

When asked if the couple were airport staff, Oguta said: They are just Nigerians who felt the idea was good.

The terminal is operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd. (BASL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the barricaded section of the departure area, for the wedding, accommodated only about 50 guests.

Kola Bamigboye, the Chief Operating Officer, BASL, told NAN that the wedding, which was the first of its kind at the airport, was to tell the world that MMA2 was more than a terminal.

He hoped that with the successful wedding ceremony, more people would like to wedding at airports.

“We like to bring people together. It's either you are travelling through our terminal or you are coming here to solidify your love,” he said.

Mrs Monica Oguta, the Head of Aviation Security for BASL, said that the wedding was an opportunity to create value for airport terminals.

“I started nursing the idea of an airport wedding some years back and when the opportunity came, we seized it.”

NAN reports that the couple exchanged their wedding vows and rings at the terminal.

The wedding was officiated by Ms Oluwabukunmi Aminu, a vow coordinator.

A passenger, Mrs Abigail Babatunde, said she had never witnessed such a wedding before.

NAN reports that the couple were given free flight tickets by Value Jet Airline.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at Lagos airport

