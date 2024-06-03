ADVERTISEMENT
Oyo commissioner of Police denied airport access for I-G pickup due to NLC strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

A stranded passenger said that the government should have considered the implications of the industrial action and prevent it.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the main entrance of the airport was under lock and key, while no vehicular movement was allowed into the airport premises.

NAN also reports that the chopper carrying the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, was billed to land at the airport on Monday morning, with the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebola Hamzat, scheduled to welcome him.

However, Hamzat’s convoy, which was almost denied access to the airport, was later allowed in to pick up the I-G.

Speaking with NAN, one of the stranded passengers at the airport, Bolanle Ehinfun, said the strike should have been prevented by the Federal Government because the organised labour had given them enough time.

Ehinfun, a retired banker, said that she had been at the airport since 8 am, saying that she spent about ₦10,000 on her transportation to the place.

“Now, they are saying the flight is cancelled due to the strike and this will cost me another ₦10,000 to go back home.

“I have also spent ₦5,000 on feeding at the airport before they announced the cancellation of the flight.

“Government is not considering the masses,” she said.

Ehinfun, who noted that the strike had disrupted many businesses, said the government should have considered the implications of the industrial action and prevent it.

Also speaking, one of the passengers who preferred anonymity, said she was going to Abuja for a training-the-trainer programme on Citizens’ Mobility and Mortality in Nigeria. The passenger said that the programme could not start because he was the master trainer and could not go.

He said though the organised labour had a point on their demands for the new minimum wage, they should not have shut down the airport and other essential services.

“The ₦60,0000 minimum wage proposed by the federal government is too small; even ₦100,000 is small,” he stated.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu is trying but the state governors are not helping matters by not using the resources coming to them to better the lives of the masses.

