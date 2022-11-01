RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flights disrupted, passengers stranded as aviation workers shut down Lagos airport

Bayo Wahab

Early morning flights were suspended on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, as aviation workers shut down the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos Terminal Two (MMA2).

Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II, Lagos. (Guardian)
The aviation workers are said to be protesting the sack of some of their members by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

The development has left passengers stranded at the Lagos airport.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

