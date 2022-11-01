Flights disrupted, passengers stranded as aviation workers shut down Lagos airport

The aviation workers are said to be protesting the sack of some of their members by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).
Early morning flights were suspended on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, as aviation workers shut down the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos Terminal Two (MMA2).
The development has left passengers stranded at the Lagos airport.
Details later...
