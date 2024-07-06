ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Passengers escape death as night train travelling from Kogi derails in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

A passenger onboard, who craved anonymity, said that the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday evening at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Passengers escape death as night train travelling from Kogi derails in Delta
Passengers escape death as night train travelling from Kogi derails in Delta

Recommended articles

The Spokesman for the command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident in a cell phone interaction with newsmen in Warri on Friday.

Edafe said, “It is true, no death, no casualty was recorded in the incident.”

A passenger onboard, who craved anonymity, said that the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday evening at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passenger further said that the train was travelling from Itakpe in Kogi to Ujevwu in Delta when one of the coaches derailed from the rail track very close to the Abraka train station.

“The incident occurred at about 7:15 pm, a few metres from the Abraka train station.

“I could not proceed with my journey.

“Some passengers jumped through the doors while the train was slowing down movement, dragging the remaining coaches along with the derailed one.

“Some passengers sustained minor injuries, resulting from the stampede that ensued,” the source further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be recalled that the distance between the Abraka train station and the Ujevwu Terminal station is about 20 minutes by rail.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ECOWAS set to unveil single currency, ECO after Nigeria endorsement

ECOWAS set to unveil single currency, ECO after Nigeria endorsement

Man re-arrested for robbery 3 years after escaping from Imo prison

Man re-arrested for robbery 3 years after escaping from Imo prison

Plateau senator distributes 10 trucks of fertilisers to constituents

Plateau senator distributes 10 trucks of fertilisers to constituents

We're not deterred - Fubara reacts to Appeal Court ruling on Rivers Assembly

We're not deterred - Fubara reacts to Appeal Court ruling on Rivers Assembly

Passengers escape death as night train travelling from Kogi derails in Delta

Passengers escape death as night train travelling from Kogi derails in Delta

Military neutralises 177 terrorists, arrests 263 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 177 terrorists, arrests 263 others in 1 week

Catholic Church asks govt to end pilgrimage subsidy

Catholic Church asks govt to end pilgrimage subsidy

Court orders NCoS to release detained Binance executive’s medical report

Court orders NCoS to release detained Binance executive’s medical report

No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official

No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at MMA2 Lagos

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at Lagos airport

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba [Twitter:@kepukepunews]

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba