Passengers escape death as night train travelling from Kogi derails in Delta

The Spokesman for the command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident in a cell phone interaction with newsmen in Warri on Friday.

Edafe said, “It is true, no death, no casualty was recorded in the incident.”

A passenger onboard, who craved anonymity, said that the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday evening at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The passenger further said that the train was travelling from Itakpe in Kogi to Ujevwu in Delta when one of the coaches derailed from the rail track very close to the Abraka train station.

“The incident occurred at about 7:15 pm, a few metres from the Abraka train station.

“I could not proceed with my journey.

“Some passengers jumped through the doors while the train was slowing down movement, dragging the remaining coaches along with the derailed one.

“Some passengers sustained minor injuries, resulting from the stampede that ensued,” the source further said.

