Sokoto Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) shuts down assembly

Its Chairman, Abubakar Yusuf, while addressing newsmen in Sokoto explained that the strike was an extension of their ongoing struggle that began in 2020. He said, “As you may recall, we took similar action in 2020. Following interventions from various sectors, we reached an agreement promising full financial autonomy for the legislative arm of government.

“However, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed an executive order to secure the financial autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary.

“This order faced challenges from state Governors in the Supreme Court.

“After resolving the legal complexities, the order was reaffirmed and the former president initiated a committee for its full implementation.

“This progress has stalled following transition of government,” he said.

Yusuf added that the association had patiently awaited progress on the government promises and gave it a 21-day ultimatum to address their concerns.

“Regrettably, no action was taken. Consequently, today, we have taken the step of indefinitely locking all State Assemblies, including the National Assembly, until our demands for full implementation are met,” he stated.

Yusuf emphasised that the association’s demands encompassed the implementation of CONCLESS conditions of service and the payment of parliamentary staff outfit allowances.