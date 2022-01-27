Party primaries: Police intercept 12 more hoodlums in Ekiti

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that interception came barely 24-hours after the command announced the arrest of 105 suspected party thugs by soldiers, on the eve of PDP primaries in Osun/Ekiti border towns.

While the 105 suspects were said to be wielding dangerous weapons, Abutu said that the newly intercepted suspects were also caught with guns and other weapons.

Said he, “On Jan. 26, 2022 at about 1830hrs, the operatives of Ijero Divisional Police Headquarters on patrol led by the DPO sighted a Toyota Hiace Bus parked by the roadside conveying about 12 hefty men, suspected to be thugs.

“The Police operatives advanced toward the suspected men and on sighting the police, they abandoned their bus and fled into a nearby bush.

“The operatives, however, gave them a hot chase and arrested two of them.

“The abandoned Toyota Hiace bus was subsequently searched and items recovered were four single-barrel guns, one cut-to-size locally-made pistol, seven cartridges and substances suspected to be charms.”