RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Party primaries: Police intercept 12 more hoodlums in Ekiti

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Ekiti State have intercepted an 18-seater bus conveying 12 armed men, suspected to be errand boys for politicians, few hours to the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries.

Party primaries: Police intercept 12 more hoodlums in Ekiti. (Information Nigeria)
Party primaries: Police intercept 12 more hoodlums in Ekiti. (Information Nigeria)

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, gave the confirmation to newsmen on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that interception came barely 24-hours after the command announced the arrest of 105 suspected party thugs by soldiers, on the eve of PDP primaries in Osun/Ekiti border towns.

While the 105 suspects were said to be wielding dangerous weapons, Abutu said that the newly intercepted suspects were also caught with guns and other weapons.

Said he, “On Jan. 26, 2022 at about 1830hrs, the operatives of Ijero Divisional Police Headquarters on patrol led by the DPO sighted a Toyota Hiace Bus parked by the roadside conveying about 12 hefty men, suspected to be thugs.

“The Police operatives advanced toward the suspected men and on sighting the police, they abandoned their bus and fled into a nearby bush.

“The operatives, however, gave them a hot chase and arrested two of them.

“The abandoned Toyota Hiace bus was subsequently searched and items recovered were four single-barrel guns, one cut-to-size locally-made pistol, seven cartridges and substances suspected to be charms.”

NAN reports that the APC primaries were ongoing across the state on Thursday, a day after those of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari's proposed visit to Zamfara cancelled because of poor weather

Buhari's proposed visit to Zamfara cancelled because of poor weather

Party primaries: Police intercept 12 more hoodlums in Ekiti

Party primaries: Police intercept 12 more hoodlums in Ekiti

U.S. pledges to support Nigeria’s fight against modern-day slavery

U.S. pledges to support Nigeria’s fight against modern-day slavery

Father bags life sentence for defiling, impregnating teenage daughter

Father bags life sentence for defiling, impregnating teenage daughter

Gov Okowa says Dennis Osadebay University will commence academic activities next month

Gov Okowa says Dennis Osadebay University will commence academic activities next month

Deposed Deji of Akure, Oba Adepoju Adesina is dead

Deposed Deji of Akure, Oba Adepoju Adesina is dead

Court orders CBN to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff

Court orders CBN to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff

Protest rocks Ekiti APC governorship primary over alleged irregularities

Protest rocks Ekiti APC governorship primary over alleged irregularities

PDP stalwart says Atiku is party’s winning card for 2023 presidential election

PDP stalwart says Atiku is party’s winning card for 2023 presidential election

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]