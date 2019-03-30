Sen. Tinubu reportedly said this while addressing newsmen after a Prayer Programme organised by Islamic and Christian clerics to mark his 67th birthday on Friday.

He said "Party discipline is key, we must be discipline in the party. We were a little careless in 2015. We created the opportunity for serpent to get into our party and that did not allow Nigeria to make the desired progress.

You have seen the result of it and we are not going to allow that to happen again. We are going to respect our party and we are going to apply the whip.

It is either you stay with us or you follow us or you leave. You have the freedom to choose but the freedom does not give you as a minority to go and collaborate and protrude our mandate given to you to another party who was our opposition and who is still our opposition.

We would not take that this time, no matter who you think you are. That is how it is built. Why do you want to deviate from what has been structured?

We look at our reward system equally, zone by zone"

Tinubu who celebrated his 67th birthday on Friday, 29th March also talked about how his mother supported him when he joined politics. "My mother stood by me when I told her then that I was joining politics. She told me to be ready to take all sorts of insults whenever they cross my way. May her soul rest in peace." He said.

Buhari, Tinubu, says infrastructure critical in Next Level

In a previous report, at the 11th Bola Tinubu Colloquium held in commemoration of Tinubu's 67th birthday on Thursday in Abuja with theme, `Next Level: Work for People.

Next Level was the campaign slogan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 presidential campaign.

ALSO READ: “Prepare for better times ahead”, Sanwo-Olu promises Lagosians as he receives Certificate of Return

Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari said that fixing infrastructure was crucial to achieving socio-economic development; hence the Next Level focused on agriculture.