Parents of students kidnapped by gunmen nearly two weeks ago have demanded the government secure the freedom of their children during a protest march on Monday, March 22, 2021.

39 students were abducted from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State on March 11.

The terrorists have since released a video of the kidnapped victims inside the forest, and demanded N500 million for their release.

Parents of the victims staged a protest at the premises of the College on Monday carrying placards urging the government to ensure their immediate return.

They also blocked the Mando-Kaduna airport road leading to the school, expressing concerns that the government is not doing enough to secure their children's release.

The parents, in a statement issued after the protest, gave the government a 48-hour ultimatum to get their children back so that their rehabilitation can commence immediately before their situation worsens.

"We will continue to hold the feet of the authorities to the fire until our children return safely," they said.

In a video released days after the abduction, the captured students begged the government not to attempt military action to rescue them because their captors have vowed to kill them if such is attempted.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has recently maintained a stance of not negotiating with bandits like his fellow governors in neighbouring states where similar school abductions have taken place in the past four months.

The Kaduna Government announced last week that 10 workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) abducted by bandits at the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters earlier in March were rescued through military action.

The Nigerian Army said the bandits fled and left their victims behind after a gunfight during a routine patrol by troops. No one was arrested or killed.