They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in interviews that it was important for the federal and state governments to continue to safeguard children from the pandemic.

NAN reports that the Federal Government on Wednesday said that it was considering adopting morning and afternoon shifts of classes for reopening of schools.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, made the disclosure in Abuja during a briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

A civil servant, Mrs Ayobami Ojo, who resides in Ikotun, urged the government to allow children to remain at home until containment of the pandemic.

“There is no need of considering any morning and evening classes for now; let the children continue to stay safe at home as the virus is increasing everyday.

“Children will naturally not be as cautious as adults; schools cannot be compared to markets.

“Reopening of schools should be considered when confirmed cases drop very well,” Ojo said.

Also, a businesswoman, Mrs Abiodun Aina, who lives at Ayobo, said that children’s lives could be jeopardised by school resumption soon.

“It is difficult to control adults, let alone children, we should not risk the lives of children.

“A two-shift option for classes may not stop the spread of the virus.

“It is better for them to remain at home until COVID -19 subsides or vaccination is found.

“Nigerians should stop putting pressure on government to reopen schools. Why are we in a rush? We need to be patient,” Aina said.

A businessman, Mr Kayode Jacob, who resides at Iyana-Ipaja, said that governments should not consider reopening primary schools at the moment.

He said it would be dangerous.

“University and secondary schools students can be cautioned.

“They can observe social distancing and other precautions, but these will be difficult for nursery and primary school pupils.

“The lives of our children should be paramount because they are the leaders of tomorrow,” Jacob said.