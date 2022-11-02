RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Parents in tears as bandits abduct 39 children in Katsina farm

Ima Elijah

It was gathered that 6 of the victims regained freedom on Tuesday, November01, 2022.

How this happened: According to reports, the bandits, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in their large numbers invaded the farm where the children were working.

Mairuwa community was the worst hit in the attack by the bandits. He explained that the terrorists started shooting sporadically when they (bandits) surrounded the farm.

The community pays levy to bandits: N1miilion was paid to the bandits as levy before mobilising the children by a representative of the farm, explaining that most of the adults working on the farm with the children were able to escape during the attack.

What a source said: “They demanded N3m from the owner for him to be able to harvest his produce, he gave them N1 million as part payment and decided to begin the work before completing the money, but unfortunately the bandits did not accept that. In our village, Mairuwa, alone we have 33 among the victims including young ladies who are due for marriage.”

What you should know: Reports say that a lot of communities in the frontline local government areas groan in pain as they have to pay money in millions to bandits in order for them to be allowed to harvest their farm produce. A resident of Katoge in Kankara Local Government told our reporter that bandits had placed a N2m levy on his village for access to their farms but was later negotiated down to N600,000.

What the bandits are demanding: He stated that the owner of the farm is a Funtua resident, but his representative is residing in Mairuwa village, saying that as he speaks, the bandits have used the cell phone of one of the victims to call demanding a ransom of N30 million.

What the bandits said: He added that they (bandits) said they were at the farm to abduct the owner or his representative, stressing that since they could not meet either of them, they decided to kidnap those working for them.

What the police said: SP Gambo Isah, the police spokesman in Katsina, assured that there was an ongoing effort by the police to rescue the victims with synergy with the state government and other security agencies.

