Pantami wins outstanding minister of the year award
The minister was handed the statuette for his "laudable policies."
The minister's feat was announced on the Twitter page of the ministry he oversees.
"The accolade according to the magazine is in recognition of the laudable policies developed by the ministry under the supervision of the minister such as the revolutionary NIN–SIM data linkage, the National Digital Economy Policy & Strategy for a #DigitalNigeria, among others," the ministry further shared.
Pressure has been mounting on Pantami, an Islamic cleric, to resign his position as federal minister, following the discovery of inflammatory and extremist rhetoric he made in the past.
President Buhari backed his under-fire minister as the campaign to sack Pantami reached fever pitch, agreeing with the embattled minister who said he was too young and immature when he applauded terrorists and hailed acts of terrorism that shocked and agonised most of the developed world.
