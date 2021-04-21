Wike says no reasonable govt would allow Pantami in its cabinet

Wike said this in a tweet following a flurry of revelations concerning Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami.

Earlier in April, it was rumoured that the United States placed Pantami on its terror watch-list.

Days after the allegation, a dig into his past comments about terrorist groups and views about non-muslims opened a flood gate of allegations against him.

Pulse Nigeria

The minister subsequently came under fire over some comments in which he endorsed the activities of Al-Qaeedah and the Taliban terrorist groups.

Despite persistent calls by Nigerians on President Buhari to sack Pantami as Communications minister, the presidency is yet to react to the saga.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed also disclosed to newsmen, that the Federal Executive Council did not discuss anything concerning Pantami at its weekly meeting on Wednesday.

Reacting to the allegations against the minister, Governor Wike in a series of tweets on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, said “no reasonable government would allow a person with the issues around Pantami to remain in its cabinet.”

Wike added that if he was in Pantami’s situation, he would have resigned.

He tweeted, “No reasonable government would allow a person with the issues around Dr Patami remain in its cabinet. Ordinarily, the minister should leave immediately but this government doesn’t care This should not be allowed, saying it was done in the past or he has repented is not the issue.

"It is inexcusable, at best we can say the seeds he sowed has germinated and led to the killing and destruction of people. If I was in such a situation I would have tendered my resignation."

Pantami has also been indicted in a fresh report linking him to the death of the former governor of Kaduna State, Patrick Yakowa, in 2012.

According to the report, a document has shown how Pantami and other Muslim leaders plotted to assassinate Yakowa.