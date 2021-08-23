Pantami unveils book on digital innovation for economic prosperity in Nigeria

The compendium of activities and programmes of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was authored by Inyene Ibanga.

Speaking at the Abuja office of the Image Merchants Promotions (IMPR) Limited, Pantami said the publication provides insights into Nigeria's digital economy and his ministry's works.

"Mr. Inyene Ibanga discusses how digital innovation leads to economic prosperity in Nigeria, and he captures some of the key initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy," he noted.

The minister stressed that the shift from traditional economy to the digitalized one has been boosting the wealth of the country and others around the world.

Pantami expressed excitement that well-thought policies, initiatives and utilization of digital innovation engineered positive results.

"In 2020, Nigeria was able to exit the COVID-19 triggered recession through the impact of digital innovation.

"The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported in its Forth Quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector grew at 14.70%.

"This confirms it is the fastest growing sector, faster than the aggregated growth rates of the second to sixth fastest growing sectors," he added.

PRNigeria Editor-in-Chief and Book Reviewer, Yushau Shuaib, said the book contained eights chapters with forty topics.

"The chapters include Enhancing Start-Ups, Strengthening Innovative Solutions, Managing Data for Productivity, Protecting Cybersecurity, Accessing E-Learning, Promoting Digital Inclusion, Transforming the Way of Doing Things and Advancing the Digital Economy," he listed.

Ibanga, TechDigest Managing Director, explained that the book covered a major area of digital technology and its power to effect change in different sectors.

Sule Ya'u Sule, Chairman, IMPR Board of Directors, hailed Pantami for his efforts since assuming office as a minister.