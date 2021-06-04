RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Security more important than economic development' - Pantami

Pantami says security and welfare of the people is the primary responsibility of government.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, says the security of the nation is a bigger priority to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government than economic development.

While speaking at a parley organised by the All Progressives' Congress Professionals Forum on Thursday, June 3, 2021, the minister said it is important to protect national security in the face of escalating tensions in the country.

He said this is why his ministry has been particular about focusing on national security, even though it's not its mandate.

The 48-year-old said whenever there's a a clash of interest between security and economic development, security will always be priority.

To register his point, he noted that Section 14(2)(b) of the constitution stipulates that security and welfare of the people is the primary responsibility of government.

"Security cannot be ignored. Security cannot be compromised because of economic development. It should be our priority and preference," he said.

Nigeria has a staggering 33.3% unemployment rate with young people between the ages of 15 and 35 the most affected.

The nation's economy has struggled for years, with the worrying consistent rise of inflation and escalating poverty heightening concerns.

Pantami said on Thursday the policies he has put in place since his appointment in 2019 have been significant to fighting insecurity in the country.

One of those policies in the NIN-SIM linkage exercise that has compelled millions of Nigerians to register for integration into the national identity database.

He said criminals were having a free rein in the past by taking advantage of the loose digital space to perpetuate their crimes, but the government will continue to evolve its policies to combat them.

