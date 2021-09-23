Pantami says 5G network will be deployed by January 2022

Pantami announced this on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at a town hall meeting in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The minister, who was represented by Ubale Maska, NCC commissioner for technical services made this known two weeks after the Federal Executive Council approved the deployment of 5G networks for Nigeria’s digital economy.

Pantami said that the 5G technology would boost surveillance against criminal elements vandalising public assets across the country.

He added that the deployment of the modern system was necessitated by the outages recorded by mobile network operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile) between January 2021 and July 2021.

According to him, the outages, which led to service disruption in the affected areas. were caused by fibre cuts, access denial and theft.

The minister, therefore, condemned the destruction of telecoms installations by terrorists in the northeast.