RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pantami says 5G network will be deployed by January 2022

Authors:

bayo wahab

Pantami says the 5G technology will boost surveillance against criminal elements vandalising public assets across the country.

Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami while delivering his inauguration speech.
Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami while delivering his inauguration speech.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami says the Federal Government will deploy the fifth-generation cellular networks in January 2022.

Recommended articles

Pantami announced this on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at a town hall meeting in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The minister, who was represented by Ubale Maska, NCC commissioner for technical services made this known two weeks after the Federal Executive Council approved the deployment of 5G networks for Nigeria’s digital economy.

Pantami said that the 5G technology would boost surveillance against criminal elements vandalising public assets across the country.

He added that the deployment of the modern system was necessitated by the outages recorded by mobile network operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile) between January 2021 and July 2021.

According to him, the outages, which led to service disruption in the affected areas. were caused by fibre cuts, access denial and theft.

The minister, therefore, condemned the destruction of telecoms installations by terrorists in the northeast.

He also called on the national assembly to speed up the passage of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

BBNaija 2021: Saga camps outside diary room following Nini's exit

Trending

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Protesters in New York as Buhari attends 76th UNGA (TheCable)

EFCC chairman Bawa hospitalised after collapsing at Presidential Villa

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [Twitter/@officialEFCC]

'We must wake up,' Gombe Governor Yahaya says VAT collection by states is a wake-up call

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State [PM News]

Court orders DSS to pay Igboho N20 billion for illegal raid of his house

Sunday Igboho earlier this year started campaigning for secession of the south west region from Nigeria [Guardian]