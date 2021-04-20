Pantami says NIMC staff will get improved salary soon

“We are working on the new salary scale approved by the Salaries and Wages Commission, as we make efforts to ensure an improved budget for 2021.

“I have furnished President Muhammadu Buhari with all the challenges face by NIMC because the President said we must get NIN right as we cannot continue to estimate our population and for national planning.

“We will make sure the agency delivers on its mandate. We need to do more for NIMC,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Bello Gwandu, Acting Chairman, NIMC Governing Board, who led the team, thanked the minister for his innovations and also informed him of the challenges faced by the commission.

Gwandu, however, said that the actualisation and implementation of an enhanced salary structure for staff of the commission should commensurate with government agencies in the same Information Technology sector.

He also said that provision and release of funds would address the huge infrastructural requirements of the commission.

The acting chairman noted that the commission had been grappling with these challenges, which in spite of the concerted efforts to address these issues had not made a headway.

“We are here to convey to you our unreserved appreciation of what you have been doing since the transfer of the supervision of the activities of NIMC to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

“The welfare of staff of the commission has been brought to the front-burner and attention of the Federal Government owing to your relentless drive to see a paradigm shift to their general working conditions.

“It shows you have the interest of our NIMC workforce at heart, and you understand and appreciate the magnitude of the commission’s mandate to the Nigerian people.

“We do this because of our firm belief in you as a technocrat with a very good grasp of the importance of digital identification in our country,” he said.

Gwandu further said that the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage was yet another project that spoke volumes of the acting chairman’s unflinching resolve to sanitise and harmonise the silos of databases in the country.