Pantami: Kidnaped Minister's son found at Bauchi checkpoint

As reported by Daily Trust, Pantami's son, Alamin Isa Pantami, was found at a checkpoint in Danbam Local Government Area of Bauchi State, some hours after he was allegedly kidnapped.

It was gathered that Alamin was living with his grandmother.

However, it was not confirmed if a ransom was paid to get him released.

One of Alamin's guardians who confirmed his release revealed that, "We just left the house; he is back home now. He was found in Dambam, where his abductors dropped him. They dropped him at a checkpoint and from there, he was brought home.”

The guardian's words was also corroborated by the Chief Imam of Isa Ali Jumaat Mosque, Imam Hussaini, who confirmed that Alamin was home.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi Police Command has said that no case of abduction was reported.

Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, the Police Public Relations Officer in Bauchi, told newsmen that he reached out to all the Divisional Police Officers in the metropolis after he was contacted, and they all said the matter wasn't reported