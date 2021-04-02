RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Communications Minister Pantami denies saying Nigerians without NIN could be jailed for 14 years

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The minister says he was quoted out of context even though Pulse has obtained a video showing earlier reports were largely correct.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami at the Annual Cyber Security Conference organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. [Twitter/@FMoCDENigeria]

Pulse Nigeria

Communications Minister Isa Pantami has denied saying Nigerians who do not obtain their National Identification Numbers (NIN) could risk a 14-year jail term, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Recommended articles

The minister said he was quoted out of context.

"This has been quoted out of context. Pantami has not mentioned "14 years imprisonment." But said NIMC (National Identity Management Commission) has been 14 years in existence, since 2007," he said in a tweet.

Pulse has obtained the video of Pantami's media briefing and here is what he said: "We only said submit your national identity to your mobile operator. Then citizens said we don't have it, let us go and obtain it. Then the first question, why did you fail to obtain until when the issue of SIM came up.

"National identity is a law and it is mandatory. And for you to even conduct certain activities in this country without the number is an offence.

"For you to get voters card in Nigeria based on section 27 of NIMC act (without NIN) is an offence. For you to open a bank account without NIN is an offence. For you to pay tax is an offence. For you to collect pension is an offence. For you to enjoy any government service without having NIN is an offence.

"Section 29 says if you do any of these in S.27 without obtaining national identity, you have committed a crime that will lead to fine or imprisonment or both. And this is 14 years."

You can watch the video below:

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Nigerian beauty queen shot dead in the United States of America

UK agency fines Pastor Oyakhilome's Loveworld channel N65 million over 'reckless' coronavirus conspiracy theories

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

Actress Bukky Wright gets a Range Rover Velar gift from son on her birthday

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

Gov Akeredolu begins 15-day working vacation, transmits power to Deputy

NAF fighter jet goes missing during anti-Boko Haram mission in Borno

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

What happened to Assurance? Davido seen in new photos kissing IG model Mya Yafai