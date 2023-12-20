Panic withdrawals, hoarding responsible for naira scarcity - Bank staff

Its President, Olusoji Oluwole, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, said such withdrawals were done out of fear of the sufferings and hardship experienced earlier in the year.

He said that the activities of ignorant and unscrupulous persons who elected to hoard the naira notes for unethical gains, inflicting pains and hardship on innocent and vulnerable fellow Nigerians, were also contributory.

Oluwole urged those hoarding the naira notes to desist from it, saying, such actions were adding to the surging inflation bedevilling the economy.

The labour leader also urged the general public not to make panic withdrawals, saying, “The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced indefinite acceptance of the old denominations as a legal tender.”

He urged the union members, who were in the interface between Money Deposit Banks and the general public, to remain focused.

Oluwole also urged the members to avoid distractions in the discharge of their responsibilities as the CBN continued to work with banks to ensure adequate supply and distribution of naira notes.