Panic over fuel scarcity as petrol queues resurface in Lagos

Bayo Wahab

The looming fuel scarcity reportedly started on Monday, October 24, 2022, and there are fears that the situation might worsen any time soon.

Nigerians queuing for fuel. (PT)
Nigerians queuing for fuel. (PT)

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, many fuel stations around the LASU-Igando road to Iyana-Iba were shut down as they have no fuel to sell to their customers.

Some filling stations that open for business are crowded with motorists, commercial drivers, and individuals who besiege the stations with jerry cans.

Fuel queues have started building up at petrol stations along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

On the Island side of the state, the entrance of the Conoil filling station at Chisco bus stop in Lekki is equally besieged by crowds of customers.

Fuel queue in Abuja
Fuel queue in Abuja ece-auto-gen

Also, in the Ebute Metta area of the state, queues have surfaced at fuel stations along Herbert Macauley way. But fuel price has not yet been increased in the area.

According to our correspondent, the Mobil filling station in the area currently sells petrol at N170 per litre.

However, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, the Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Western Zone, has attributed the increase in the pump price of petrol in some parts of the country to the hike in private depot prices.

Tajudeen, while condemning the increase, said that there had been increase in depot price of fuel from N148.17 per litre to N178 per litre since last week.

According to him, none of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC) depots has product and the private depots took advantage of the situation to hike the price.

Panic over fuel scarcity as petrol queues resurface in Lagos

