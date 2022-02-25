Panic in ogun community as 3 killed in cult clash

Recounting the incident, a motorist who identified himself as Segun, said the cult clash has caused panic in Oja Ijoko and its environs, adding that everyone in the area is now living in fear of being a cult target.

“Everybody in this area now is scared of his or her life, and I’m not excluded. Although we are not new to cult-related clashes as they happen often, the most recent, which has led to the untimely death of three people, is worrisome,” he said.

A resident, who doesn’t want his name mentioned in this report, told this writer that the cult clash has caused disruption of businesses in the area, as most people prefer to stay indoors, especially when the dark hours are approaching.

The resident revealed: “Since the cult clash started, which became intense on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, many shops have been closed, and a few others who have the confidence to still trade close between 6:00pm and 7:00pm. It has not been the same and of course, you can’t blame anyone, as nobody wants to die.”

Hassan Ibrahim (not real name), a vigilante in the neighbourhood, told this writer that Sango and its environs are dominated by cult members.

According to him, cultists have always been at loggerheads because of power tussles and control of the community.

In his words, “cultists-related activities are not new to the people we protect here. As a matter of fact, the cultists are our friends, and family members. You would also be surprised that landlords’ children are part of those terrorising this community and unleashing mayhem. So, they all want to be in charge, and they fight often for it.”