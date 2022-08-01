RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Panic in Ogun as DSS operatives arrest Boko Haram leader in Abeokuta

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The suspected terrorists relocated to Abeokuta from Katsina to gather intelligence for terrorist attacks.

DSS operatives have arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist in Abeokuta. (Punch)
The suspected terrorist was arrested on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the Ijaye area of the state capital.

The Terrorist's Arrest: The suspect was reported to have put up initial resistance before bowing to the superior power of DSS operatives, Daily Trust reports.

A security source said the suspect, who relocated to Abeokuta from Katsina state took up a security job in Ijaye while gathering intelligence for terrorist attacks.

The source, who spoke to the newspaper said he moved to Abeokuta to set up a terrorists cell for kidnapping and terror attacks.

It was not an easy ride. Intelligence and the grace of God were sufficient for the operatives. There are still many of them around, but we are on top of our game,” the source said.

The Terrorists' Threat: The arrest of the suspected terrorist came days after security agencies received a report that terrorist groups were planning to attack Lagos, Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina, and Zamfara states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

In a bid to forestall the attack, Commanders of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are said to have been alerted to the planned attacks.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a beef up of security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also, the Nigeria Army and the Nigeria Police Force have deployed troops and policemen in strategic locations across the FCT.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

