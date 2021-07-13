Panic in Nekede community as gully erosion cuts off Imo Zoo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the situation was made worse by the lack of viable alternative routes to the community, located about 10 kilometers away from Owerri.

Some of the residents, who spoke in separate interviews with NAN, expressed worry over the development and urged Gov. Hope Uzodinma to urgently come to their aid.

A Spokesman of the community, Mr Evans Anyanwu, said the community had been long abandoned by successive administrations in the state.

“Our community is in terrible situation. The only road linking us to the city has collapsed.

“We don’t have any means of transporting our farm produce to the city, motorists, school children and tourists are stranded.

“We really need the governor’s urgent intervention,” he said.

A commercial bus driver, Mr Ikechukwu Ibe, said the road had suffered neglect for many years, leading to serious dilapidation.

Ibe wondered why the only road leading to Nekede, which is very close to Owerri, could be allowed by successive administrations in the state to deteriorate.

A tourist, Mr Clement Isaac, told NAN that the state would suffer huge economic loss, if the government failed to intervene urgently.