Panic in Imo as gunmen kill 8 soldiers, policemen, set their bodies ablaze

ThePunch reports that the incident happened in the morning of Tuesday, September 18, 2023, in Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

The security agents who were in two security trucks were said to have been ambushed and set ablaze by their attackers.

None of the security operatives survived the attack.

However, an anonymous security operative told the newspaper that reinforcement teams had been sent to the crime scene.

A resident of the community who doesn’t want his name mentioned for security reasons also told the newspaper that he saw the security operatives before they were set ablaze.

He said the community had been thrown into confusion due to the incident.