Panic in Imo as gunmen kill 8 soldiers, policemen, set their bodies ablaze

Bayo Wahab

None of the security operatives survived the attack.

The vehicles of the security operatives after the assailants set them on fire. [Punch]
Not less than eight security agents comprising soldiers, policemen and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been killed by gunmen in Imo State.

ThePunch reports that the incident happened in the morning of Tuesday, September 18, 2023, in Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

The security agents who were in two security trucks were said to have been ambushed and set ablaze by their attackers.

However, an anonymous security operative told the newspaper that reinforcement teams had been sent to the crime scene.

A resident of the community who doesn’t want his name mentioned for security reasons also told the newspaper that he saw the security operatives before they were set ablaze.

He said the community had been thrown into confusion due to the incident.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab

