RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries' former MD, Felix Ohiwerei

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Ohiwerei attributed all his life achievements to the divine blessings of God.

L-R: Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan; Chairman, NB Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu; Former Managing Director, NB Plc, Elder Felix Ohiwerei; Board Chairman of The Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund and Managing Director, NB Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi; Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Prof. Juan Elegido and Company Secretary/Legal Director, NB Plc, Uaboi Agbebaku during the official commissioning of Felix Ohiwerei Building, School of Science and Technology named after Elder Felix Ohiwerei, former NB Managing Director, held at the University campus in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos on Friday
L-R: Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan; Chairman, NB Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu; Former Managing Director, NB Plc, Elder Felix Ohiwerei; Board Chairman of The Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund and Managing Director, NB Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi; Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Prof. Juan Elegido and Company Secretary/Legal Director, NB Plc, Uaboi Agbebaku during the official commissioning of Felix Ohiwerei Building, School of Science and Technology named after Elder Felix Ohiwerei, former NB Managing Director, held at the University campus in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos on Friday

It was a moment of praise and tributes last Friday, as the Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), one of Nigeria’s leading privately owned universities, formally named its School of Science and Technology building after the Former Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Elder Felix Ohiwerei.

Recommended articles

Speaker after speaker took time to celebrate this foremost business and boardroom guru, who served Nigerian Breweries with distinction for 45 years, before retiring as Chairman in 2007.

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei
Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei Pulse Nigeria

In his remarks during the official commissioning of the building held at the school campus in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos on Friday, November 19, 2021, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Juan Elegido disclosed that the newly built state-of-the-art edifice was named after Ohiwerei in recognition of his contribution to the development of education in Nigeria and service to humanity.

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei
Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei Pulse Nigeria

Elegido further explained that the School of Science and Technology (SST) would contribute greatly to nurturing the requisite manpower needed to boosting industrialization that would consequently impact Nigerian economy in line with the goal of the University.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu described the naming of the edifice after Ohiwerei as an honour well-deserved given his passion and contribution towards the advancement of education in Nigeria.

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei
Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei Pulse Nigeria

"Apart from being an accomplished businessman, Director and one of the finest boardroom leaders in Nigeria, Felix Ohiwerei is also a solid Christian who is as passionate about his faith, as he is as passionate about education.

"And he has embraced both vocations with the same dedication and hardwork that made him stand out amongst his peers," he said.

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei
Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei Pulse Nigeria

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Nigerian Breweries, Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund and Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, expressed profound appreciation to management and staff of Pan-Atlantic University for graciously accepting to name the edifice after the company’s former Managing Director.

Essaadi noted that the company through the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund is honoured to partner with the institution on its mission to raise today’s students into future world-class leaders.

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei
Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei Pulse Nigeria

"On behalf of the management and staff of Nigerian Breweries, let me say how grateful we are to Elder Ohiwerei, for your leadership and your immense contributions to our great company.

"We are very proud of you and we wish you the very best in life, every day. It is our hope that the school will continue to provide the best quality education, comparable with international standards, to produce the next generation of future leaders," he said.

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei
Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei Pulse Nigeria

Delivering his acceptance speech, the former Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Elder Felix Ohiwerei attributed all his life achievements to the divine blessings of God.

He conveyed his appreciation to the school management while paying glowing tribute to his late wife as a very supportive and prayerful woman who was his pillar of support.

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei
Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei Pulse Nigeria

He expressed optimism that the products of the institution (particularly the school of Science) would not only excel in character but also become blessings to mankind.

The event was attended by members of the board and faculty of the Pan Atlantic University, led by the Pro-Chancellor, Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, past Vice Chancellor, Prof. Albert Alos and incoming VC, Enase Okonedo, as well as friends and family of Elder Felix Ohiwerei, including former MTN Chairman, Dr. Pascal Dozie.

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei
Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries former MD, Felix Ohiwerei Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturebyNigerianBreweries

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria ready for digital population census next year, NPC official says

Nigeria ready for digital population census next year, NPC official says

President Buhari endorses February 2022 for APC National Convention

President Buhari endorses February 2022 for APC National Convention

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries' former MD, Felix Ohiwerei

Pan-Atlantic University names School of Science and Technology after Nigerian Breweries' former MD, Felix Ohiwerei

135 private health facilities to help vaccinate Lagosians for N6,000

135 private health facilities to help vaccinate Lagosians for N6,000

China cautions citizens to avoid parts of Nigeria, Congo amid kidnappings

China cautions citizens to avoid parts of Nigeria, Congo amid kidnappings

WAEC releases 2021 WASSCE results, increases exam fees to N18,000

WAEC releases 2021 WASSCE results, increases exam fees to N18,000

Kim Kardashian and Leeds owner help to save Afghanistan girls

Kim Kardashian and Leeds owner help to save Afghanistan girls

Agency seals 65 gas plants in Lagos

Agency seals 65 gas plants in Lagos

Alleged N5bn fraud: Letter from AGF office stalls Stella Oduah'S arraignment

Alleged N5bn fraud: Letter from AGF office stalls Stella Oduah'S arraignment

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]