The Chairman of the Commission, Mr Muhuyi Rimingado, gave the warning in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Rimingado said the agency had received complaints against some of the local council chairmen involved in alleged diversion of relief items in their respective areas.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that a council chairman had allegedly diverted forms meant for the registration of the vulnerable and poor beneficiaries to party officials, cronies and political associates contrary to the guidelines governing the operations of palliative committees.

The chairman noted that the action contravened Section 26 of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended).

“The relief materials are donation from individuals and organisations aimed at reducing the suffering of the most vulnerable members of the society irrespective of their religion or political inclination; hence, it is not in any way personal property that can be used for political purposes.

“The commission warns that anybody found to be engaged in this activity will face the wrath of the law because the act offends the provision of Section 26 of Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission 2008 (as amended).

“The Commission has a legal duty under Sections 9 and 15 of the of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Law 2008, to stop this ungodly trend,” Muhuyi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had constituted a fundraising committee to collect donation of food items and essential commodities for distribution to the less privileged in the state.

The state government has targeted 50,000 deserving households with estimated population of 300,000 persons, to benefit from the palliative distribution exercise in the 44 local government areas of the state.