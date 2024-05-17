ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Palliative not solution to rising cost of living, Zulum tells FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, lauded Zulum for his commitment and exemplary leadership that has sustained the forum as a formidable regional block.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)

Recommended articles

He stated this in an address at the 10th Edition of the North-East Governors’ Forum meeting, on Friday in Bauchi.

Zulum, who is the Chairman of the Forum, said that the governors had identified and addressed myriad problems facing them individually and collectively to articulate their regional and economic structure.

He tasked them to further harmonise their respective state development programmes and policies by being partners in progress for the sustainable social and economic development of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

While acknowledging the abundant agricultural landscape for the cultivation of cereal and cash crops, Zulum urged the governors to put more efforts towards wooing investors to make the export drive of the sub-region a reality.

“We need to vigorously pursue industrial development programmes that will encourage the development of local resources to stimulate the interest of small and medium scale businessmen to invest in small and medium scale businesses.

“As we all know the rising cost of food in the country has worsened, we need to put more effort into reviving the economic condition of our sub-region in arresting this situation because palliative is not a permanent solution.

“We need to commit our self-sufficiency in food and agricultural raw materials, and the social transformation of the sector will remain unshaken,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, lauded Zulum for his commitment and exemplary leadership that has sustained the forum as a formidable regional block.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said through his efforts, in spite of being made of different political parties, the forum has continued to grow from strength to strength.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

Binance breached law, operated naira P2P in exchange for crypto assets - Witness

Binance breached law, operated naira P2P in exchange for crypto assets - Witness

Kano Court fixes June 5 for Ganduje's arraignment over bribery allegation

Kano Court fixes June 5 for Ganduje's arraignment over bribery allegation

Palliative not solution to rising cost of living, Zulum tells FG

Palliative not solution to rising cost of living, Zulum tells FG

NJC recommends Wike's wife, CJN's son's wife for promotion to appeal, high courts

NJC recommends Wike's wife, CJN's son's wife for promotion to appeal, high courts

Tinubu sets May 27 - June 6 to inaugurate Wike's executed projects in FCT

Tinubu sets May 27 - June 6 to inaugurate Wike's executed projects in FCT

Peter Obi labels judiciary as enemy of democracy, not INEC

Peter Obi labels judiciary as enemy of democracy, not INEC

Israel denies genocide accusation at ICJ, claims Gaza operations self-defence

Israel denies genocide accusation at ICJ, claims Gaza operations self-defence

Minister withdraws suit against Niger speaker over wedding to 100 orphans girls

Minister withdraws suit against Niger speaker over wedding to 100 orphans girls

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung of PDP-Kaduna South [Punch Newspapers]

Senator wants bandits trial to be open to serve as a deterrent to others

Rep Isah Dogonyaro, member, representing, Garki Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa [X.com]

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

Lassa fever [BBC]

NCDC confirms 857 cases of lassa fever, 156 deaths across 28 States in Nigeria

Alhaji Yahaya Bello. [Facebook]

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court