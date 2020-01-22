Fhied stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq on Tuesday in Abuja.

“I wish to introduce to you Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA). It is a Foundation that is doing everything possible to help human beings in humanitarian crisis.

“Everything they do, they do it free of charge. This is what we want to do in Nigeria, most especially in the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari. We love him.

“Even in UN, he supports our cause, that is what we love of Nigeria. There is a place in Palestine called Nigeria Avenue. The Nigerians there are considered as Palestinians.

“Nigeria is in our veins and arteries. I consider myself a Nigerian because I always feel at home anytime I am here,” Fhied said.

The Envoy presented to the minister a booklet containing areas of activities of PICA.

In her response, Farouq appreciated Fhied for the visit and assured him of the Ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the State of Palestine on humanitarian issues.

“PICA is a good Foundation. The Ministry is open to seeing how we can work together to carry out intervention to support our people.

“I and the Permanent Secretary will study the activities of PICA and see areas we can come in. I look forward to working with either the Embassy or Ministries in Palestine,” Farouq said.