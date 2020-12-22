Chief Clement Maleghemi, Director of Palace Administration, Olu of Warri Palace made the disclosure in an official statement signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

Maleghemi said that the monarch was indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified specialists.

“The attention of the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri has been drawn to News/social media publications announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty.

“We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified specialists.

“Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the Office of the Traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom,” Maleghemi said.