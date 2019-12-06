NAN also reports that the Pakistani Naval ships which berthed on Dec. 5 were received by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command ,Rear Adm. Oladele Daji ,on Friday in Lagos.

The Pakistani Mission Commander to Nigeria, Commodore Abdul Manib, told newsmen that they were in the country to reinvigorate the relationship and collaboration with the Nigeria Navy (NN) and also to assist in humanitarian areas.

“We are thankful to the government of Nigeria, the visit and collaboration with Nigerian Navy should have been earlier, we are happy that we are here in Nigeria,” he said.

Manib also said that the humanitarian assistance was a form of support to its friendly countries, saying that the medical outreach would reach out to no fewer than 2,500 patients within two days.

He said that he looked forward to a healthy interaction and hoped that the interaction would blossom their relationships.

He said that his country would not hesitate to collaborate with the NN in constructing ships.

The FOC, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Daji, in his address appealed to the Pakistani Navy to also extend its friendship to areas of technological know-how of building ships.

“This is the first time Pakistani ships will sail into Nigeria. Your chief was around with us and I believe that this is part of the dividends of that visit, your coming here.

“There are training slots at the Staff College, the War College and the Defence College; I believe that at some point you will be invited to attend the colleges. I have seen your efforts at the Nigeria Air Force.

“There are more we can do with each other in terms of technology, I had also heard that your frigates were built in your country, these are areas we will need to collaborate,” he said.

Daji urged the Pakistani Navy to visit the Naval Dockyard in order to inspire the Nigeria Navy engineers, saying that they were building their third local ship.

“We have our local ships, we are on the third one but I believe that the more you go into it, the more you become an expert. I implore you to visit our dockyard, our engineers will be inspired.”

He also commended the Pakistani Navy for reaching out to the community by bringing equipment and medication for the medical outreach.

“I am passionate about the visit, when I saw a lot of equipment for the medical outreach; I give thumbs up on behalf of the NN. It will live a long lasting impression in our minds.

“Coming to Nigeria for this visit is a lot of resources and we will make the visit comfortable and worthwhile for your team,” he said.

NAN reports that the Pakistan Navy Medical camp comprised of nine doctors, five specialists, 54 general medical officers, 28 paramedics and five administrative staff.