RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Painter charged to court for damaging customer’s N4.2m car

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 55- year-old man, Isaac Adeyemi, was on Monday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging his customer’s car worth N4.2 million.

Painter charged to court for damaging customer’s N4.2m car. [thetrentonline]
Painter charged to court for damaging customer’s N4.2m car. [thetrentonline]

The defendant, a car painter, who resides at Eshadeu Bus Stop, Iyana Iyesi, Ota, Ogun State, is tried for damages and causing breach of peace.

Recommended articles

The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on March 2 at Ladoje Mechanic Village, Oko Oba, Agege.

Ogu said that the complainant, Mr Akinola Akinwumi, gave his Toyota Sienna space bus valued N4.2 million to the defendant for painting.

He said the defendant took the car out of the workshop for his own personal use without telling the complainant.

Ogu said the defendant drove the car in a reckless way and hit a wall which caused a lot of damages.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened Sections 168 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S. K Matepo, granted the defendant to bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for mention.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Nigerian women's basketball team D'Tigress are champions of Africa for the 3rd time in a row

Nigerian women's basketball team D'Tigress are champions of Africa for the 3rd time in a row

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers. [bbc]

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

RTS,S malaria vaccine has been recommended for use after two years of pilot tests [Thoko Chikondi]