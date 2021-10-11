Painter charged to court for damaging customer’s N4.2m car

The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on March 2 at Ladoje Mechanic Village, Oko Oba, Agege.

Ogu said that the complainant, Mr Akinola Akinwumi, gave his Toyota Sienna space bus valued N4.2 million to the defendant for painting.

He said the defendant took the car out of the workshop for his own personal use without telling the complainant.

Ogu said the defendant drove the car in a reckless way and hit a wall which caused a lot of damages.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened Sections 168 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S. K Matepo, granted the defendant to bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.