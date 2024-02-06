ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Paediatricians want Nigerian children to drink 3 litres of water every day

News Agency Of Nigeria

They urged parents to increase their children's daily water and fruit consumption to reduce the risk of constipation

Constipation in children has a strong relation with diet (image used for illustration) [UNICEF]
Constipation in children has a strong relation with diet (image used for illustration) [UNICEF]

Recommended articles

Olayemi made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

He urged parents to increase their children's daily water and fruit consumption to reduce the risk of constipation.

The doctor said that constipation in children had a strong co-relation with diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Constipation can occur when a baby is being fed with both breast milk and formula, especially from formula. This can be increased when the formula is not mixed with the appropriate volume of water; then, the food becomes thicker than it should be.

"For children who are older, it occurs when they overfeed and don't take enough water; this can make them have abdominal pains and bloated tommy," he said.

Olayemi also said that a severe constipated case should be handled in a hospital.

Also, a consultant paediatrician at UCH, Dr Joyce Akinseinde, said improved water, fruits and vegetable intake would address constipation. She also recommended regular exercise and development of a routine for defecation.

"For example, sitting in the toilet for about 10 minutes on waking up and use of laxatives are helpful," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She listed causes of constipation to include too little water intake, lack of fibre in diet, change in diet especially during transition from liquid to solid or cereal in infancy, and eating lots of processed foods.

She mentioned the other causes to include ignoring urge for defecation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike warns FCT 'elite' not to expect good roads if they don't pay tax

Wike warns FCT 'elite' not to expect good roads if they don't pay tax

The eagle has landed — Tinubu back in Nigeria after 2 weeks break in France

The eagle has landed — Tinubu back in Nigeria after 2 weeks break in France

Paediatricians want Nigerian children to drink 3 litres of water every day

Paediatricians want Nigerian children to drink 3 litres of water every day

Nigeria's inflation projected to drop to 21.4% in 2024, says CBN Governor

Nigeria's inflation projected to drop to 21.4% in 2024, says CBN Governor

First Lady Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian girls fully protected from FGM menace

First Lady Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian girls fully protected from FGM menace

Internet fraudster bags 3 months in jail for scamming Interswitch of ₦3bn

Internet fraudster bags 3 months in jail for scamming Interswitch of ₦3bn

Senate summons service chiefs over security challenges

Senate summons service chiefs over security challenges

Cardoso blames increase in Nigerian students studying abroad for economic woes

Cardoso blames increase in Nigerian students studying abroad for economic woes

Tinubu inducts new aircrafts into Nigerian Air Force fleet

Tinubu inducts new aircrafts into Nigerian Air Force fleet

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Atiku Abubakar. [Punch]

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde