Pa Fasoranti announced his decision on Tuesday during the group’s monthly meeting held at his residence in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Pa Fasoranti, who is 95 years old, has, however, named the former deputy leader, Ayo Adebanjo, as the acting national leader of the group.

Also the former financial secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, Atakumosa East council area of Osun state was named the groups deputy leader.

He said that the development became necessary as the group needed more than ever before to have an improved organisation with more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Fasoranti had emerged the group’s leader in 2008 after the death of Pa Abraham Adesanya.