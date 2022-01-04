RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ozigbo, PDP Governorship candidate in Anambra, loses father

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Nwafor Ozigbo, father of Mr Valentine Ozigbo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 2021 governorship election, is dead.

Ozigbo, PDP Governorship candidate in Anambra, loses father. [Daily Post]
Ozigbo, PDP Governorship candidate in Anambra, loses father. [Daily Post]

Ozigbo announced the passage of their patriarch on behalf of the family in a statement in Awka, Anambra, on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

He said Pa Ozigbo died in his country home in Amesi, Aguata local government area, on Monday.

He described his father as a leader, hero, mentor and trailblazer in the family, adding that his death is a sad reality for them.

According to him, his father was everything to them, and was married to their mother for 66 years.

“He is worthy of emulation to the family and the community.

“Our hearts are heavy; it is difficult to find the words to express our pain at my father’s passing.

“This is a significant blow to our family,’’ he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor El-Rufai extends okada ban in Kaduna

Governor El-Rufai extends okada ban in Kaduna

Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

New wave of terror attacks in Kaduna leaves 9 villagers dead

New wave of terror attacks in Kaduna leaves 9 villagers dead

2023 Presidency: Mimiko denies agreeing to be Tambuwal’s running mate

2023 Presidency: Mimiko denies agreeing to be Tambuwal’s running mate

Magodo residents protest continued police presence

Magodo residents protest continued police presence

US sets record of 1 million daily COVID cases

US sets record of 1 million daily COVID cases

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency

Twitter reportedly meets all FG's conditions, ban to be lifted soon

Twitter reportedly meets all FG's conditions, ban to be lifted soon

Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition in Katsina

Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition in Katsina

Trending

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

Second Niger bridge 78 per cent completed – FG

Second Niger bridge

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo praying (PMNews)