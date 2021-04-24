Ozekhome wants Nigerians to compel Malami to prosecute Pantami for terrorism

Ozekhome charged civil society organisations and Nigerians to legally compel the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to prosecute the minister for terrorism.

The lawyer also blasted the Presidency for dismissing Pantami’s past radical comments supporting the activities of terrorist groups like the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

Ozekhome in a statement of Friday, April 23, 2021, said the presidency’s position that Pantami should be forgiven after his apology is a ‘pedestrian argument’.

In the statement, the lawyer said, although Pantami cannot be prosecuted under the Terrorism Act, because his alleged terrorism act occurred some years before the enactment of the Terrorism Act in 2011.

He, however, maintained that the minister can be prosecuted under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act.

Pulse Nigeria

Ozekhome said, “The combustible and inflammable comments of Dr. Pantami no doubt were intended to cause fear or make any government or bodies abandon a standpoint, induce fear in the public or government, etc. He can be charged under the EFCC Act.

“Under section 5(2) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, Pantami can be charged for terrorist activities, because terrorism includes “support” for; and “support” includes (in the words of the Act) “incitement to commit a terrorist act through the internet or any electronic means or through the use of printed materials or through the dissemination of terrorist information”.

“My humble call on Pantami is to resign his ministerial appointment and save this clueless government of further infamy, calumny, obloquy and odium.

“Where he fails or refuses to do so (as I know he would), then President (Muhammadu) Buhari should sack him. Where Buhari refuses (as I know he would), then, any and every Nigerian or NGO that feels sufficiently concerned and aggrieved can approach the courts and ask for an Order of Mandamus, to compel the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, to prosecute Pantami, by virtue of section 174 of the 1999 Constitution. Every Nigerian has the right (locus standi) to do this.”

Meanwhile, the presidency has doubled down on its defence of Pantami, saying his past endorsement of terrorism is not as grievous compared to the former Minister, Kemi Adeosun’s certificate scandal.