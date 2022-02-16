Ozekhome raises alarm over Nnamdi Kanu’s sight, says he may go blind

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Service since he was arrested in Kenya in June 2021.

Ozekhome said the IPOB leader may go blind if nothing is done urgently to restore his sight.

The human rights lawyer, who recently took over the defence team of the IPOB leader made this known during the hearing of Kanu’s case at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Ozekhome told the court that Kanu’s pair of eyeglasses was confiscated when he was initially arrested by DSS operatives in 2015.

The lawyer said the new glasses Kanu bought have also been seized from him by DSS operatives.

He said, “My lord, since 2015, his glasses were taken from him.

“The one he wore before his extraordinary rendition from Kenya was also taken from him.

“Till now, he does not have glasses to wear and his sight is deteriorating.

“My Lord we do not want the Defendant to go blind, that is why we have decided to bring it to the attention of the court.”

Ozekhome also told the court that despite the order that Kanu should not appear in court wearing the same clothes, the security agency refused to allow him to receive new clothes.

He said, “My Lord will still see the defendant in the same uniform which my lord warned against in the last proceedings.

“It will be recalled that they had on that day alleged that he said that he preferred to wear the same cloth because it is designers.

“However, since that time, the younger brother of the defendant, his lawyer and sister have gone three times with materials for him to change, but they refused collecting them.

“So bad was it that Ejiofor had to call the Director of Legal Services and complained to him.

“The Director told him that he would do something about it, that he would contact the Director of Operations to ensure that the order was carried out.

“But since then, nothing has been done. They have not allowed him to change his clothes.”