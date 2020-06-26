Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Oyo state, Seun Fakorede has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 28-yr-old commissioner announced this via his LinkedIn page on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Fakorede said he will fight the infection victoriously, adding that being diagnosed with the disease is not a death sentence.

Fakorede said, “I tested positive for COVlD-19 and I want you to know that there’s no cause for any panic as I’m very well, safe and sound without any symptoms/breakdown.

“Before the test result came in, I had no inkling that l was going to test positive. This was because, despite the demands of the office I occupy, l have been careful since COVlD-19 crept into our world I took the test just like others and didn’t nurse any fear. I was asymptomatic, I still am, and I remain fearless.

“l have immediately followed and adhered strictly to the directives of the Incident Management for the Oyo State Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“COVID-19 is not in any way a death sentence. So, while I acknowledge my principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, for the efforts he has put in place to tackle the pandemic, I want to further urge us all to continue to do everything to minimize the spread of this virus.

“I will remain in isolation until I fully recover, I will fight this victoriously. Please continue to comply with all the directives of the COVlD-19 Task Force. Stay safe!”

It would be recalled that the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi died of multiple organ failure following coronavirus complications, on Thursday, June 25, 2020.