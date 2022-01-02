RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo State’s Speaker expresses shock at Olubadan’s demise

Ogundoyin described the passage of the Oba as shocking and unbelievable.

Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 (TRIBUNE)
Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 (TRIBUNE)

Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, on Sunday in Ibadan expressed his condolence at the passing on of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, (Aje Ogungunniso 1).

The 93-year-old Olubadan joined his ancestors on Sunday as he passed on at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

“Just within the space of one month, Oyo State lost three highly-revered Obas to the cold hands of death. This is really shocking and unbelievable.

“First it was the Soun Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi (Ajagungbade III) the second was the Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Lasisi Olawuyi Adeoyo and now the Olubadan of Ibadan.

“I commiserate with the good people of Ibadan and Oyo Sate in general on this sad incident in the New Year.

“We have lost another highly successful businessman and a good father to us all. Our government has lost another very good friend and adviser.

“My heartfelt sympathies to the Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas and particularly to the Olubadan-in-Council for this great loss,’’ he said.

Ogundoyin stated that late Oba Adetunji was a principled and morally upright traditional ruler whose fatherly advice would be missed.

“The reign of the late Olubadan had been relatively peaceful.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the Olubadan and for Allah to grant him the best abode in Al-Jannah Firdaous,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Adetunji ascended the throne as the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan on March 4, 2016.

Oyo State's Speaker expresses shock at Olubadan's demise

