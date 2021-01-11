Dr Nureni Adeniran, Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (OyoSUBEB) said on Monday in Ibadan that the training was conducted by the board in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission.

He said the training was conducted under its Oyo SUBEB’s Teachers’ Professional Development Programme.

Adeniran said that the training which started on Jan. 4 was to herald the new academic session and to enhance the teachers’ capacity and efficiency.

According to him, the training will enable the teachers to provide quality education at the primary school levels.

“The Teachers’ Professional Development Programme is an education reform that is poised at developing highly skilled teachers through training, supporting and motivating existing government educators to succeed in their duties.

“At the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, we believe every child has the right to be properly trained; this is why we are training the trainers,’’ he said.

“We intend to achieve this through regular training of our teachers. We will leave no stone unturned in the training of these little ones so that they may not pose any threat to our society in the future,’’ he said.

The SUBEB boss reiterated government’s commitment to create the needed enablement for pupils and teachers to enhance their cognitive skills.

He further said that plans were underway to rehabilitate dilapidated school buildings and to add more infrastructures.

Public and private schools in Oyo State resumed for the new academic session on Monday under strict compliance to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the schools within the Ibadan metropolis did not hold the usual morning assembly.

Also, a minimum of two teachers were seen at the entrance checking pupils’ and students’ temperature with the digital thermometer.

The schools also ensured that students wore facemasks and washed their hands at the school entrance.

Some of the teachers told NAN that state government had advised schools on strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, hence the cancellation of the assembly usually held early in the morning.