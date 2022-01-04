Oyo State schools will resume January 10

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OSUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, announced this at a New Year Prayer session with members of staff of the board.

He said the resumption date was approved by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, adding that the board, in its usual practice, would monitor compliance across the state.

Adeniran urged parents to prepare all learners for resumption, adding that they were all expected back in school as academic activities would start the same day.

He appealed to the Head Teachers and all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the state.

The Oyo SUBEB chairman vowed that the welfare of members of staff would remain top priority of the management in 2022.

Adeniran noted that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration believed workers deserved their pay on regular basis.

He said this had informed the board's decision to approve disbursement of loan forms to members of staff.