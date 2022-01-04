RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo State schools will resume January 10

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government urges parents to prepare all learners for resumption.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

The Oyo State Government on Tuesday said that all public schools in the state would resume for the second term 2021/2022 academic session on Monday, January 10.

Recommended articles

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OSUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, announced this at a New Year Prayer session with members of staff of the board.

He said the resumption date was approved by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, adding that the board, in its usual practice, would monitor compliance across the state.

Adeniran urged parents to prepare all learners for resumption, adding that they were all expected back in school as academic activities would start the same day.

He appealed to the Head Teachers and all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the state.

The Oyo SUBEB chairman vowed that the welfare of members of staff would remain top priority of the management in 2022.

Adeniran noted that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration believed workers deserved their pay on regular basis.

He said this had informed the board's decision to approve disbursement of loan forms to members of staff.

"The loan will be disbursed to beneficiaries, depending on their grade level," he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police team refuses to back down from Magodo occupation despite Sanwo-Olu's orders

Police team refuses to back down from Magodo occupation despite Sanwo-Olu's orders

University of Calabar to resume academic activities January 5

University of Calabar to resume academic activities January 5

Police, repentant bandits, vigilantes rescue 97 people from Zamfara forests

Police, repentant bandits, vigilantes rescue 97 people from Zamfara forests

Navy alerts public on fraudulent recruitment websites

Navy alerts public on fraudulent recruitment websites

Oyo State schools will resume January 10

Oyo State schools will resume January 10

Akeredolu inaugurates Office of Home Ownership Charter in Ondo

Akeredolu inaugurates Office of Home Ownership Charter in Ondo

Governor El-Rufai extends okada ban in Kaduna

Governor El-Rufai extends okada ban in Kaduna

Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

New wave of terror attacks in Kaduna leaves 9 villagers dead

New wave of terror attacks in Kaduna leaves 9 villagers dead

Trending

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

Second Niger bridge 78 per cent completed – FG

Second Niger bridge

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo praying (PMNews)