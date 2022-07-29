RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo State declares Monday work-free day to mark Hijrah

Oyo State has declared Monday, Aug 1, a work-free day to mark the new Islamic calendar year, 1st Muharram (Hijrah) 1444 AH.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

This is contained in a circular issued in Ibadan on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

“The governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde (FNSE) has declared Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 as a work-free day in the state.

“It is to commemorate and celebrate the new Islamic calendar year of 1st Muharram (Hijrah) 1444 AH.

“He enjoined all and sundry to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the state in particular and the country in general,’’ the circular read.

