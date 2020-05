Mr Kehinde Ayoola, the Oyo state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources has died at the age of 55.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, confirmed his death while speaking with Governor’s office correspondents on Thursday in Ibadan.

Ayoola was the speaker of the State House of Assembly in 1999 during the tenure of former Gov. Lam Adesina.