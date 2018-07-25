Oyo State Chief Judge free 44 inmates in Abolongo Prison

news

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, on Wednesday freed 44 inmates of Abolongo Prison in 0yo State.

Munta freed the inmates during an official visit to the prison in Oyo town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chief judge had on Tuesday released 30 inmates in Agodi prison in Ibadan, bringing to 74 inmates the total number of inmates released from both prisons in Oyo State.

Abimbola said the purpose of the prison visit was to decongest the prison in line with constitutional provision.

She said that after a thorough consideration of 370 cases, only 44 inmates were found worthy to be released.

He said that 39 of them were released because they had exceeded the number of years stipulated for the offence they had committed.

“Three were released because they had earlier been granted bail by the court while the remaining two were released on health grounds.

“I urge the released inmates not to abuse the opportunity given to them by not going back to crime,’’ the chief judge said.

The Oyo State Controller of Prison, Tosin Akinrumoju, said Abolongo prison was designed to accommodate 160 inmates but now had 455 inmates.

Akinrumoju said that 379 were awaiting trial while 76 of them have been convicted, adding that the visit of the chief judge would reduce the stress on the facility.