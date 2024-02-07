Oyo State aims to lead in energy sufficiency, Gov Makinde affirms

Makinde said this on Tuesday during the 20th Anniversary of the British American Tobacco (BAT), Ibadan Plant. He said achieving energy sufficiency in the state has always been a major focus of his government.

The governor expressed the state’s readiness to partner with BAT’s Ibadan Plant to achieve the great feat in energy sufficiency.

”The state will look forward to working with BAT to improve electricity supply in the state,” he said.

Makinde commended BAT for its immense contributions to Oyo State over the years, promising to sustain the conducive environment in which the company and others were operating in the state.

“You are going to be commissioning a 1.4 megawatt solar plant. This is pretty much in line with our aspiration in Oyo State.

“For us, energy sufficiency is a big part of this administration. When I came in, there was no Energy Ministry but we now have,” he stated.

Makinde maintained that the state would also within the next few weeks commission its 11 Megawatts Power Plant, with 10 Megawatts gas-driven while one Megawatt is solar-powered. The governor hinted that he would soon sign the Bill establishing the Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

He also hailed BAT for attaining a historic milestone in Nigeria, noting that the company has contributed in various ways to the development of the state. In his address, the Chairman, of BAT Nigeria, Chief Kola Karim, said the company had played a pivotal role in the country’s economic growth and prosperity.

