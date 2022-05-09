Oyo reintroduces history in public schools curriculum, distributes over 4,950 textbooks

Dr. Nureni Adeniran,the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB) disclosed this on Monday, while monitoring schools’ resumption in Ibadan.

Adeniran, who stated this in a release by its media aide, Olamide Adeniji, applauded the massive turnout of pupils in public primary schools.

He said reintroduction of History was in line with the new education policy of the State Government.

He appreciated the leadership of the Universal Basic Education Commission, for the technical support received, as well as the supply of textbooks.

Adeniran said over 4,950 history textbooks are being distributed to public primary schools statewide, adding that this will give pupils a proper understanding of the nation’s history.

He stated that the curriculum would enable pupils to appreciate history as an instrument of national integration.

Adeniran, an education expert, who dazzled OYOSUBEB staff members and teachers by teaching pupils, said that the importance of history to nation building, patriotism and human development cannot be overemphasised.

The SUBEB boss, however, applauded the heads of public schools across the state, who had commenced academic activities immediately, saying idleness of teachers or pupils would not be tolerated henceforth.

Adeniran, who continued the monitoring exercise alongside other members of the board expressed satisfaction with the situation they met at some schools visited, compared to the turnout of pupils last week.

The Chairman, also called on other parents, whose children are yet to return to schools to ensure that they do so, without hesitation, as academic activities have commenced.