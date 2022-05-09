RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo reintroduces history in public schools curriculum, distributes over 4,950 textbooks

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Oyo State Government has directed all public primary schools in the state to immediately implement the teaching of History as an independent subject.

Oyo reintroduces history in public schools curriculum, distributes over 4,950 textbooks (NAN)
Oyo reintroduces history in public schools curriculum, distributes over 4,950 textbooks (NAN)

According to the directive, history history learning is to start from the ongoing term, which is the 3rd term, of the 2021/2022 academic session.

Recommended articles

Dr. Nureni Adeniran,the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB) disclosed this on Monday, while monitoring schools’ resumption in Ibadan.

Adeniran, who stated this in a release by its media aide, Olamide Adeniji, applauded the massive turnout of pupils in public primary schools.

He said reintroduction of History was in line with the new education policy of the State Government.

He appreciated the leadership of the Universal Basic Education Commission, for the technical support received, as well as the supply of textbooks.

Adeniran said over 4,950 history textbooks are being distributed to public primary schools statewide, adding that this will give pupils a proper understanding of the nation’s history.

He stated that the curriculum would enable pupils to appreciate history as an instrument of national integration.

Adeniran, an education expert, who dazzled OYOSUBEB staff members and teachers by teaching pupils, said that the importance of history to nation building, patriotism and human development cannot be overemphasised.

The SUBEB boss, however, applauded the heads of public schools across the state, who had commenced academic activities immediately, saying idleness of teachers or pupils would not be tolerated henceforth.

Adeniran, who continued the monitoring exercise alongside other members of the board expressed satisfaction with the situation they met at some schools visited, compared to the turnout of pupils last week.

The Chairman, also called on other parents, whose children are yet to return to schools to ensure that they do so, without hesitation, as academic activities have commenced.

According to the release, Adeniran and his team monitored schools across Local Governments in Ibadan and Ibadan less city.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Why Emefiele is not qualified to run for presidency – Falana

2023: Why Emefiele is not qualified to run for presidency – Falana

Arms procurement heist: BMO mocks Ayu over returned N405m loot

Arms procurement heist: BMO mocks Ayu over returned N405m loot

Osun 2022: Court reserves judgment on PDP governorship ticket tussle

Osun 2022: Court reserves judgment on PDP governorship ticket tussle

Oyo reintroduces history in public schools curriculum, distributes over 4,950 textbooks

Oyo reintroduces history in public schools curriculum, distributes over 4,950 textbooks

2023: We will continue with the legacies we left before leaving Govt – Anyim

2023: We will continue with the legacies we left before leaving Govt – Anyim

Sen. Bamidele scores Buhari high on infrastructure devt

Sen. Bamidele scores Buhari high on infrastructure devt

PDP’s presidential aspirant, Gov. Bala Mohammed says he believes in zoning

PDP’s presidential aspirant, Gov. Bala Mohammed says he believes in zoning

Abia Govt decries vandalism of public utilities in Aba

Abia Govt decries vandalism of public utilities in Aba

Femi Gbajabiamila walks Emefiele's representative out of aviation meeting

Femi Gbajabiamila walks Emefiele's representative out of aviation meeting

Trending

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

Abba Kyari and Afam Ukatu (KanyiDaily)

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB sends warning to Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for loose statements

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

Suspected IPOB members. [Twitter/@Yeribabaa]

2023: Farah Dagogo rushed to police hospital after Wike's order

Farah Dagogo