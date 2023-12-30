ADVERTISEMENT
Oyo police arrest 207 robbery suspects, recover 50 vehicles, firearms

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osifeso thanked other security institutions and agencies, Police Community Relations Committee, and religious leaders, among other stakeholders, for cooperation.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)
Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Adewale Osifeso, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan. on Friday.

Osifeso further said that 46 motorcycles and tricycles, 108 firearms and 721 rounds of various calibres of ammunition were retrieved from suspected criminals during the period under review.

The spokesman said that the state Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, had ordered all area commanders, divisional police officers and some others to deploy adequate personnel and resources to tackle crime.

The CP has directed that all area commanders, divisional police officers and tactical commanders should increase layers of supervision on their subordinates, particularly men on the field, who daily interface with commuters and other civilian populations.

“The command’s monitoring and x-squad units have been tasked to deal decisively with any officer whose actions or inactions bring about embarrassment to the command through extortion and other misconducts,” he said.

He thanked the Oyo State Government for support to the command.

Osifeso thanked other security institutions and agencies, Police Community Relations Committee, the traditional institution and religious leaders, among other stakeholders, for cooperation.

