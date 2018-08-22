Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Oyo NURTW boss buried in Ibadan amid tears

In Oyo NURTW boss buried in Ibadan amid tears

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oyerinde, popularly known as `Fele’ was buried on Wednesday at his Elebu residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites.

  • Published:
Taofeek Oyerinde, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW), Oyo State play

Taofeek Oyerinde, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW), Oyo State

(saharareporters)

The remains of the late Alhaji Taofeek Oyerinde, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW), Oyo State Chapter, have been buried.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyerinde, popularly known as `Fele’ was buried on Wednesday at his Elebu residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites.

NAN recalls that Alhaji Najeem Yasin, the NURTW National President broke the news of the sudden death of Oyerinde via a radio broadcast on Tuesday night.

The 58-year old Oyerinde, who was also the South West chairman of the union, died on Tuesday in an Abuja-based hospital of kidney related issues.

The body of the late Oyerinde was led by his Osun State counterpart, Mr Folorunso Olalekan, who arrived in Ibadan around 9.20 a.m in an ambulance vehicle marked ABUJA RAHIS 8.

NAN reports that the body, on arrival at his residence, was immediately handed over for the Islamic rites and later for a special prayer led by Sheikh AbdulRosheed Babalamunigun with other Islamic clerics before burial in one of his garages around 10.12 a.m.

Alhaji Afeez Oyerinde, the eldest son of the deceased, thanked the people for their love and support for his late father while alive and even after his death,.

He appealed to the loyalist to forget about any perceived or suspected misgivings about the cause of his father’s death.

“I want to appeal to everybody because I know he was a man of many people to let us mind our utterances as no one can kill anybody.

“Allah in his infinite mercies gives life to human being and he is the only that can take it. I am of the strong opinion that Allah gave us my father and same Allah took him away from us,’’ he said.

Alhaji Moshood Amoo, the immediate past South West NURTW Deputy Secretary-General, who represented members from Abuja, described the late Oyerinde as “`the best state chairman the union has ever produced throughout the country.

“Today is a sad day for our union in Nigeria because death plucked the best rose in our garden.’’

Alhaji Tajudeem Agbede, NURTW Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, also said that Oyerinde’s death was a great loss to the union and the society at large.

NAN reports that tears flow freely from the deceased’s wife, Kemi, the children, relatives and members of the union at the interment.

Among some of the dignitaries at the burial were Mr Segun Abolarinwa, Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Security, Mr Abiodun Odude, the State Commissioner of Police and Assemblyman Kehinde Subair, Majority Leader, Oyo State House of Assembly.

Others are Assemblyman Akeem Ige, Minority Leader, Oyo State House of Assembly and Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a popular Lagos socialite, among other sympathisers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet
2 Illegal Migration At least 30,000 Nigerians awaiting deportation in...bullet
3 Olasubomi Okeowo Nigerians mock presidential aspirant's disastrous...bullet

Related Articles

Ajimobi Oyo NURTW chairman’s death depressing, tragic– Governor
FRSC Agency advises motorists to use good wipers, tyres as rainy season commences
Abiola Ajimobi Governor urges new police to arrest miscreants terrorising Oyo
Beware Of Women NURTW leader stabbed for snatching member's girlfriend (Graphic Photo)
Fashola Minister orders removal of trucks from highways
Gideon Aremu Police apprehend 4 suspects in murder of Oyo lawmaker
In Oyo Former NURTW boss, Auxiliary, sentenced to 6 years in jail
Gideon Aremu Police vows to bring killers of lawmaker to book
Area Father NURTW executive arrested for abducting, raping woman in Oyo
#DontDrinkandDrive NB collaborates with FRSC on safety campaign

Local

You need to read the funny comments on Twitter about President Buhari’s 800m walk
Buhari You need to read the funny comments on Twitter about President’s 800m walk
Benue govt reacts to Miyetti Allah’s ultimatum to Saraki
Miyetti Allah Vs Saraki Benue govt reacts to group’s ultimatum
Nigerians on Twitter react to Miyetti Allah's ultimatum to Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Threat On Saraki Nigerians on Twitter react to Miyetti Allah's ultimatum to Senate President
PDP calls for immediate arrest Miyetti Allah leaders for reportedly threatening Saraki
Miyetti Allah Threat PDP calls for immediate arrest of group’s leaders