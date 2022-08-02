Oyo judiciary workers embark on strike over 7 days delay in salary payment

The decision to embark on the strike according to the union was due to the non-payment of their July salary.

What JUSUN did in Oyo: Newsmen gathered that the workers in a bid to enforce the order locked the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court and High Court gates.

Other people who were supposed to be in the courts and vehicles were restrained from entering the premises.

JUSUN Public Relations Officer in the state, Obafunso Okulaja confirmed that the union had told their members to embark on the strike.

He said the strike was decided on after the union’s congress last Friday, July 29, 2022.

Okulaja said it was unfortunate that their members had not received July salary.

Why they are really upset: He added that other government agencies in the State had received their salaries since July 25.

What will happen moving forward: He explained further that the strike will continue until they receive their July salaries.

Okulaja said, “The staff don’t have money again to come to work so we directed them to sit at home.

“Only JUSUN is yet to receive July salary in the state and this delay in salary payment has been like this since December 2021. We call on the state government to put us on the priority list as the third arm of the government.