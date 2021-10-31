Oyo Jailbreak: 23 rapists, 101 robbery convicts and suspects among fleeing inmates

Recall that gunmen attacked the centre on Friday, October 22, and released several inmates.

In a bid to recapture the inmates, the ministry of Interior released the names and photos of the fleeing prisoners.

Among them are 23 inmates, who were in custody for sexual-related offences and over 100 accused, who were arrested for alleged armed robbery.

The ministry also warned the public against offering any forms of assistance to the fleeing inmates.

Describing them as dangerous, the Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola said the only assistance members of the public could do was to inform security agents of their presence anywhere they were found.

A note written beside the data of the 200 fleeing inmates, said assisting them is punishable under the law.

The note reads, “Names and faces of wanted persons, who escaped from the Oyo Custodial Centre on Friday 22nd October, 2021. Please note that these persons are dangerous!

“Kindly contact the nearest police station or security agency close to you when you sight any of these persons.

“Note: It is a crime punishable under the law to render any form of assistance to these persons.”

Aregbesola had recently vowed that the Federal Government would do everything to bring all the fleeing inmates back to the facility.

“We are going after every single inmate that escaped from custody. We shall hunt them to the ends of the earth. All the security agencies in the country are on their trail. We shall not rest or tire until we bring the last one in, dead or alive,” he said.